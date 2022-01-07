(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan received a limited supply of the new oral medications to treat COVID-19 after the emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The antivirals, paxlovid and molnupiravir, are intended for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, these antivirals can only be prescribed by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants.

If they are administered within five days of an individual’s first COVID-19 symptom, then they may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations related to coronavirus.

The MDHHS has created eligibility requirements for prescribing these antivirals due to the limited quantity.

“The authorization of these new medications provides another important tool to help fight the virus,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Due to limited availability of these antivirals, health care providers will need to determine the best course of treatment for their patients based on eligibility criteria. We ask Michiganders to be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Michigan receives more allocations from the federal government.”

MDHHS continues to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted for the best protection.

More information on these antiviral medications can be found, here.

