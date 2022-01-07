(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 40,692 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 259 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,636,611 and 27,822 deaths as of Jan. 7.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Jan. 5. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 20,346 per day.
The deaths announced Friday include 136 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.