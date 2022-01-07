Ethan Crumbley Headed For Trialxamination. Crumbley awaits trial after telling Judge Nancy Carniak he understands his rights and is making the choice to be bound over.

Additional Federal Team To Assist Henry Ford Hospital In WyandotteThe Michigan Department of Health of Human Services announced Friday that the extra assistance comes after the federal government granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

5 Teens Arrested, Accused Of Stealing 4 Semi Tractor-Trailers In PontiacFive teens were arrested in connection with stealing four semi tractor-trailers from a Pontiac trucking company over the weekend.

Michigan Reports 40,692 New COVID-19 Cases, 259 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Receives Limited Supply Of Oral COVID-19 MedicationThe state of Michigan received a limited supply of the new oral medications to treat COVID-19 after the emergency use authorization by the FDA.