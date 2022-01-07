Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old BoyPolice in Detroit are searching for a gunman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy. Police said the gunman was accompanied by another man.

Oakland County Health Division Expanding COVID Testing SitesThe Oakland County Health Division announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in response to a rise in cases.

Ethan Crumbley Headed To Trialxamination. Crumbley awaits trial after telling Judge Nancy Carniak he understands his rights and is making the choice to be bound over.

Additional Federal Team To Assist Henry Ford Hospital In WyandotteThe Michigan Department of Health of Human Services announced Friday that the extra assistance comes after the federal government granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

5 Teens Arrested, Accused Of Stealing 4 Semi Tractor-Trailers In PontiacFive teens were arrested in connection with stealing four semi tractor-trailers from a Pontiac trucking company over the weekend.