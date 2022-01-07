DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be hosting a health clinic Sunday in partnership with the Detroit Enterprise Academy and Detroit Change Initiative.
The clinic is offering:
- Diabetes, cholesterol and kidney function screenings
- Blood pressure screenings
- Vital signs
- Flu vaccines
- HIV screening (20-minute results)
- COVID-19 vaccines and boosters (ages 5 and older in compliance with FDA/CDC regulations)
- COVID testing (ages 3 and older)
Insurance is not required. Information will be collected if available but you will not be billed.
No ID is required as well as appointments. Other services that may be available are HIV testing (ages 13 and older, results within 20 minutes), linkage to care and community resources and mental health screenings as well as linkage to mental health resources and care.READ MORE: Judge Rejects Capitol Rioter's Request To Take Jamaican Vacation
The clinic will open from noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 9, at 11224 Kercheval Street.
Anyone with questions can call 313-448-9850 or visit waynehealthcares.org.MORE NEWS: 37 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing In Jackson, Other US Cities
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.