(CBS DETROIT) – The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, and donors will have a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl for two.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the blood drive will happen from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster in Farmington Hills.

There is a severe blood shortage right now, and the Red Cross needs help from donors. All blood types are needed, but they are especially in need of Type O since it can be used in patients with any blood type.

As a way to thank anyone who donates blood, plasma, or platelets from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, each participant will automatically be entered for a chance to win an NFL trip package. The package includes:

Two tickets to 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Entry to the official NFL Tailgate

Tickets to Super Bowl Experience

Round-trip airfare

Three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 11-14, 2022)

A $500 gift card for expenses

For detail on this prize, visit here.

To signup to donate blood at the Costick Center on Jan. 12, visit www.redcrossblood.org, and use the code costickcenter to schedule an appointment.

Here is some additional information on giving blood from the Red Cross:

Giving blood takes approximately one hour.

Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 115 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older.

If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood.

For more information, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

