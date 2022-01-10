American Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl Trip By Donating BloodThe American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, and donors will have a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl for two.

Eastpointe Teen Missing, Family Fears She's AbductedShe was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Michigan Reports 44,524 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Following Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire, DFD Gives Tips On Safe Use Of Space HeatersFollowing the tragic apartment fire in the Bronx, NY where 17 people died, DFD is giving safety tips on using space heaters properly. A space heater was to blame for NY fire.

Trial Begins In Lawsuit Over Job Policy At Women's Prison In MichiganTrial began Monday in a long-running lawsuit that accuses the Michigan prison system of illegally discriminating against male officers at the state's only prison for women.

Wayne County Man Wins $500K From Lottery Ticket Sold In LivoniaA man from Wayne County is in disbelief after winning $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery's 777 instant game.