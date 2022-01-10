LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospitals reported a record number of COVID-19 patients Monday, surpassing the peak from nearly a month ago before the state’s daily already-high infection counts surged to new heights due to the more contagious omicron variant.
Roughly 4,900 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus, including 4,580 adults with a positive test. The previous pandemic high for adults with a confirmed infection was 4,518 on Dec. 13, before a two-week decline and then an increase that started after Christmas.
Michigan had six COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in the past week, seven-highest among all states, according to the federal government. Beaumont Health, a large hospital system in the Detroit area, has said it is at a "breaking point" — urging people to be vaccinated, get a booster shot and wear a mask in public places.
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.