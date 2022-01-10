LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms while he quarantines with his family.

Gilchrist said on Twitter that he tested positive Sunday morning after his 2-year-old daughter, Ruby, began experiencing a runny nose and a mild fever — symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus.

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/cfrs7Fvlxt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 9, 2022

He said his daughter and everyone else in his family was then tested for COVID-19. Gilchrist said he and his family are quarantining as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues spreading across Michigan and the United States.

He said he has completed contact tracing intended “to keep others safe” and will isolate for the appropriate amount of time, and will be working virtually for now.

“The omicron variant of COVID is very, very contagious. At this point, I am not showing symptoms and our daughter’s symptoms are improving. We are praying for this to continue to be the case,” he said.

Gilchrist, a Democrat who’s second in command to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said he and his wife, Ellen, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have also each received a booster shot.

This comes nearly a week after Whitmer’s husband Marc Mallory tested positive for the virus. The governor, who was isolating from her husband in their home, tested negative.

