(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Wayne County is in disbelief after winning $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Power 777 instant game.
READ MORE: Mercy Health Muskegon Turns To Heated Tent To Ease COVID-19 Crush
The player purchased his ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 31374 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia.
“I have always liked the number seven,” said the 65-year-old player. “I scratched this ticket off when I got back to my car, and I had to count the sevens on the ticket more than a few times. I ended up scanning it with the Lottery app on my phone to confirm it was a winner. It’s just unbelievable to be holding a piece of paper worth $500,000.”READ MORE: Michigan Man Who Fatally Stabbed Boy When He Was 12 Is Free
The player says that with his winnings he plans to share with family and donate to charities.
Tickets for Michigan Lottery’s 777 instant game are $5 and offer individuals a chance to win prizes that range from $5 to $500,000.MORE NEWS: Bob Saget, Beloved TV Dad Of 'Full House,' Dies At 65
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.