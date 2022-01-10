Wayne County Man Wins $500K From Lottery Ticket Sold In LivoniaA man from Wayne County is in disbelief after winning $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery's 777 instant game.

Librarians In Northern Michigan Step Up To Help People With Water BillsLibrarians in a small northern Michigan town are helping with more than books.

Detroit To Begin National Search For New Fire CommissionerDetroit is set to conduct a national search for a new executive fire commissioner with the pending departure of current commissioner Eric Jones.

Michigan Matters: Biden, Trump & the Political Road Across MichiganSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain discusses politics with Lavora Barnes, chair, Michigan Democratic Party, Rocky Raczkowski, chair, Oakland County Republican Party, David Dulio, Director of Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement, and Matt Grossman, Director, MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research appear to talk about a blockbuster political year in Michigan and the road ahead.

Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old BoyPolice in Detroit are searching for a gunman in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy. Police said the gunman was accompanied by another man.

Oakland County Health Division Expanding COVID Testing SitesThe Oakland County Health Division announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in response to a rise in cases.