(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released updated K-12 guidelines for COVID-19 that reflect the updates the Centers for Disease Control made that include a shortened quarantine and isolation period in some cases.

The changes include language on isolation guidance that allows students, teachers, and staff to return to school sooner after infection, under certain circumstances.

Quarantine guidance was also updated and allowing students, as well as staff and teachers, to return to school sooner after a school-based exposure.

“We always advocate for preventative measures that keep our children safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Children of school age – ages five and up – are now eligible to get vaccinated, and children ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted. In addition to masking and testing, we feel confident that schools can remain as safe as possible for our children.”

Quarantine and isolation are established by the health department and are essential in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

You isolate when you are already infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive, even if you do not have symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.

You quarantine when you might have been exposed to COVID-19. This is because you might become infected with COVID-19 and could spread COVID-19 to others.

Here are the guidelines:

Students, teachers & staff who test positive for COVID-19 and/or display COVID-19 symptoms should isolate regardless of vaccination status:

If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation; and

Isolate at home for 5 days (day “0” is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms); and

If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for days 6 -10; or

Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case do not need to quarantine at home if they:

Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days; and/or

Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible

Close contacts of a COVID-19 case who do not meet the criteria above need to quarantine or may test to stay and/or mask to stay. Exposed individuals may:

Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND “Mask to Stay” for days 6-10; or

“Test to Stay” for days 1-6 AND “Mask to Stay” for days 1-10; or

Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask

For more information on this update, visit here.

