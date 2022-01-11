(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and its Detroit-area partners will receive federal funding to provide support for residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties who were emotionally impacted by the floods last summer.

The $3.7 million Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant from FEMA and will be used to create the Tri-County Strong program.

“After a flood disaster, government assistance to rebuild your home or business is often not enough. Survivors also need emotional support to rebuild their lives and keep moving forward,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “MDDHS prioritizes meeting the behavioral health needs of Michiganders. We are grateful to FEMA and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) for recognizing this need in our largest metropolitan area.”

Funding will run through early October.

“The intent is to help community members cope with normal reactions to this disaster and prevent or minimize any post-disaster needs for more intense clinical behavioral health services,” said Allen Jansen, senior deputy director of the MDHHS Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration.



While local community mental health agencies will be reaching out, people affected by the flooding who want immediate behavioral health assistance should contact their county agency:

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network: http://www.dwihn.org , 313-344-9099 for the main number, or 800-241-4949 for the 24-hour help line.

Oakland Community Health Network: http://www.oaklandchn.org , 800-341-2003 for customer services or 800-231-1127 for the Crisis and Resource Helpline.

Macomb County Community Mental Health: http://www.mccmh.net , 855-996-2264 for the main number or 586-307-9100 for the 24-hour crisis line.

“This past year our region has struggled with natural disaster and the psychosocial toll and devastation that was left behind, in addition to the pandemic, which has contributed to stress and fears,” said Eric Doeh, president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. “In spite of it all, we are dedicated to improving the lives of flood survivors, and we’re proud to be part of these efforts.”

