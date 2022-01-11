Michigan's COVID Surge Won't Peak For Several WeeksMichigan's record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday.

Health Officials Update COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools In MichiganThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released updated K-12 guidelines for COVID-19 that reflect the updates the Centers for Disease Control made that include a shortened quarantine and isolation period in some cases.

Judge: Lawsuit Can Proceed Against Flint Water ContractorA judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company, which is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in Flint in 2015.

Opera Singer Maria Ewing Dies At 71Maria Ewing, a soprano and mezzo-soprano noted for intense performances who became the wife of director Peter Hall and the mother of actor-director Rebecca Hall, has died at age 71.

American Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl Trip By Donating BloodThe American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, and donors will have a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl for two.

Eastpointe Teen Missing, Family Fears She's AbductedShe was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform, a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.