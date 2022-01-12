  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:51-year-old victim, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, pedestrian struck, pedestrian struck by vehicle, Port Huron, Port Huron Township, St. Clair County

(CBS DETROIT) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Huron Township.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Dove Road.

READ MORE: Red Cross Of Michigan In Dire Need Of Blood Donations, Taking Appointments For Upcoming Blood Drives

Officials said when they arrived at the scene of the crash, they noticed the pedestrian had been walking westbound on Dove Road when he was struck by a GMC pickup driven by a 28-year-old man from Port Huron.

The 51-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Hall Of Famer Grant Hill's Memoir 'Game' Coming Out In June

The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and according to officials, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Officials Warn Of Possible Scams With Upcoming Auto Insurance Refunds

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.