(CBS DETROIT) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Huron Township.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Dove Road.
Officials said when they arrived at the scene of the crash, they noticed the pedestrian had been walking westbound on Dove Road when he was struck by a GMC pickup driven by a 28-year-old man from Port Huron.
The 51-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.
The incident is still under investigation, and according to officials, it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved.
