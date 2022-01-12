(CBS DETROIT) – Not guilty, that’s the plea entered on the behalf of alleged Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley during an arraignment at the Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Kwame Rowe.
The virtual hearing wrapped up in minutes where Crumbley stood mute.
His attorneys waived the formal reading of 24 federal charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.
The court announced a hearing must be held regarding the placement of Crumbley; a juvenile accused of killing four students and injuring seven others during a mass shooting at Oxford High on November 30, 2021.
According to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, Crumbley’s incarceration must be re-examined every 30 days.
But due to the pandemic and the rise in Covid cases, an extension on the hearing date was granted.
Crumbley's defense is requesting for that hearing to be in-person.
Attorneys on the case will meet January 19th at 2pm for a status conference to set a new hearing date.
Deborah McKelvey was reappointed as Crumbley’s Guardian ad Litem.
The teen remains at Oakland County Jail.
He’s being charged as an adult and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

