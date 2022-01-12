(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that applications are being accepted for an artist-in-residence program at a state park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Porcupine Mountains Artist-In-Residence applications have opened for 2022 spring, summer and fall, and winter 2022-2023 residencies.

It is intended for artists whose art can be inspired by the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, also known as the Porkies.

The park includes 25 miles of wave-washed shores, four inland lakes, entire river systems, countless waterfalls, enchanting wooded peaks, and an escarpment that rises slowly from the edge of Lake Superior until it plummets abruptly into the Carp River valley.

In addition to this, DNR officials said, “Still, the park’s most impressive feature – and the reason for its creation – is its virgin forest of eastern hemlock and northern hardwoods and the variety of flora and fauna that it supports. Because of these attributes, the park is an ideal location to inspire creativity.”

The program gives writers, composers, and visual and performing artists a natural setting to inspire their work.

Artists are selected for residencies that last a minimum of two weeks and are given a cabin to stay in. If requested, they are also given a three-night backcountry permit so that they can explore the park’s backcountry trails.

All art forms qualify for the residency program, except those inconsistent with the park’s mission.

For more details and to apply, visit here.

Applications for 2022 are due by Feb. 14.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.