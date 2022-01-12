(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced more than 300 winners of its snowplow naming contest.
The 330 winning names were chosen from more than 15,000 entries.
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the website only lists the names of the 299 active plows. The remaining trucks are backup plows in reserve.
The names will not be printed on the trucks themselves; however, they will appear on the MiDrive website.
299 snowplow names:
Blue Water Bridge
- Blue Water Express
- Huron Hero
- Ol’ Blue
- Sarnia Scooper
Bay Region
- Beast
- Big Bertha
- Blade of Glory
- Blizzard Boss
- Chippy
- Coyote
- Dreams of Summer
- Frankenmuth Chicken
- Gordie Plow
- Hannah’s Hero
- Herbert H. Plow
- Highway Hero
- Ice Princess
- Ice to Meet You
- I’d Rather Be at the Beach
- Large Marge
- Ol’ Seven Fingers
- Pillsbury Plowboy
- Plower Power
- Polar Patroller
- Road Warrior
- Rolling Thunder
- Salt Salt Baby
- Saltosaurus Rex
- Slushy
- Snow Force 1
- Snow Mater
- Snowdown Please, I’m Plowing
- Snowflake
- Sparkles
- Spirit of Saginaw
- Storm Slayer
- The Abominable Snowplow
- White Out
- Will B. Snoday
- Winslow
Grand Region
- Aaron Brr, Sir
- Applesauce
- Arctic Fox
- Auntie Arctica
- Baby Snowda
- Cheerio, Snow!
- Clearing Present Danger
- Clementine
- Derek Sleeter
- Driftcatcher
- Fast and Flurryous
- Flake Michigan
- Frost Responder
- Gladiator of the Great Lakes
- Glitter Gator
- Grind Line
- Heikki Lunta
- Icicle
- Jon Bon Snowi
- King of Winter
- Lumi
- Marshmallow
- Mitten Muscle
- Mr. Salty Pants
- Newaygo River Roadster
- Northstar
- Plowderpuff
- Plownelope
- Rupert Slushington IV
- Scooper McGavin
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snow Rapids
- Snow Wolf
- Snows Buddies Business
- Sparky
- The Big LePlowski
- The Great and Plowerful Oz
- The Scrape Gatsby
- Thunder Blade
Metro Region
- Blizzard Wizard
- Bringin’ Pavement Back
- Drift Master
- Droppin’ Salt Like It’s Hot
- Ice Ice Baby
- Kid Rock Salt
- Mr. Snow Miser
- PlowMaster
- Salt Life
- Sleety Pie
- Snow Warrior
- SnowJoe
- Trail Blazer
North Region
- Alice Scooper
- Bluster Buster
- Captain Banks
- Chill Out
- Drift Buster
- Frostin Powers
- Han Snow-Lo
- Ice Buster
- Old Salty
- Optimus Plow
- Orange Blazer
- Orange Slush
- Plowzilla
- Rusty McSaltmeister
- S’no Problem
- Salty Dogg
- Scoop Dogg
- Sno-no-mo
- Snow Slayer
- Snowbegone Kenobi
- The Beast
Superior Region
- Biboon Ogichidaa
- Big Mac
- Blizzard T Snowplow
- Catch My Drift
- Close Shave
- Coldfoot
- Da Rumbler
- Dr. Plow Good
- Drift Crusher
- Frostbite
- Get Into Scrape
- Have Snow Will Plow
- I Think I Can
- Ice Force One
- Ice Sleigher
- Laker Scraper
- Mighty Mac
- Mighty Yooper
- Mr. Sandman
- Nick Flurry
- Orange Crush
- Orange Yooper Storm Trooper
- Plow Avenger
- Plowdy Duty
- Polar Express
- Shock and Thaw
- Sisu
- Snobank Maker
- Snomac
- Snowba Fett
- Sparky McChatter
- Superior Snowbuster
- UP Winter Force
- Whitefish Plowder
- Winter Fresh
- Yooper Scooper
Southwest Region
- Almost Summer
- Barry Salt-and-Sanders
- Beach Buggy
- Betty Whiteout
- BettyLou Blizzard
- Big Kahuna
- Big Poppa
- Blade Runner
- Blades of Steel
- Bliz Wiz
- Blizzard Buster
- Buffy
- Buzz Iceclear
- Cheese Puff
- Chill Bill
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- Darth Blader
- Detroit SnoWings
- Frosted Flake
- Frosty
- Git Snow Git
- Hamilton
- Hulk
- It’s Snow Problem
- Kalamazoo Canoe
- K-zoo
- Lady Lake Effect
- Lake Effect Collect
- Lead Dog
- Let It Snow
- Licensed to Chill
- Lil Snow Peep
- Love Mi Plow
- Lumber Jack
- Machine Plow Kelly
- Move It Move It
- Moxie
- Mr. Plow
- Pavement Liberator
- Plowabunga
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Plower Ranger
- Plowriffic
- Plowthagorean Theorem
- Ramrod the Destroyer
- Rocky Salterton
- Salt Whitman
- Salt-N-Peppa
- Salty Attitude
- Seymour Snow
- Sir Plows-A-Lot
- Sir Salts-A-Lot
- Slush Puppy
- Snow Can Do
- Snow Captain
- Snow Digitty
- Snow Hunter
- Snow It All
- Snow Place Like Home
- Snow Shall Not Pass
- Snow Shifter
- Snowbacca
- Snowboni
- Snowcrusher
- Snowfire
- Snowmaggedon
- Sodium Slinger
- Steve Icerman
- The Kraken
- Tiger
- Winter Commander
- Winter Express
- Winter Snowdier
- Yukon Cornelius
University Region
- Austin Plowers
- Baby It’s Cold Outside
- Below Zero Hero
- Borealis
- Bumble
- Burley Bear
- Buttercup
- Chilly Dog
- Clearopathtra
- Dewey Defroster
- Dolly Plowton
- Dottie
- Eagle Eye
- Ebenezer Scoop
- Edgar Allan Snow
- Fluffy
- Freezy
- Frostbitten Mitten
- Frosty the Snowplow
- Good Roads Earle
- Happy
- Herbie
- Hercules
- Hipplowpotomus
- Ice Cube
- Kaplowie
- Lake Scooperior
- Lightning McClean
- Little Mack
- Lola
- Marco Plowo
- Maximus
- Meatball
- Melton John
- Melty the Snowplow
- Mishigami
- Mission Implowsible
- Moose
- Mr. Blade
- NaviGator
- Nieve
- Ol’ Gus
- Patience
- Pebbles
- Pegasus
- Peppermint
- Peppy Le Plow
- Remy
- Road Runner
- Roxy
- Saltimus Brine
- Saltnado
- Salty Sven
- Saul T. Streets
- Scooter
- Señor Flurry
- Snow Worries
- Snowball
- Snowprah Winfrey
- Snowy Robinson
- Spirit of Michigan
- Squall Bunyan
- Still Shorts Weather
- Stormbreaker
- Subzero
- Sunny
- Sunshine
- ThawSome
- Thunderhawk
- Tiny
- Truck Norris
- Walter
- Weird Plow Yankovic
- Whiteout Wrangler
- Wolverine Whiteout
- Yeti
