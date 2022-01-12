(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 28,458 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 350 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,709,593 and 28,228 deaths as of Jan. 12.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Jan. 10. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 14,229 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 282 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.