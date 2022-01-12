Alleged Oxford Shooter Ethan Crumbley Pleads Not GuiltyHis attorneys waived the formal reading of 24 federal charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Applications Open For Artist-In-Residence Program At Porcupine MountainsThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that applications are being accepted for an artist-in-residence program at a state park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Reports 28,458 New COVID-19 Cases, 350 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Red Cross Of Michigan In Dire Need Of Blood Donations, Taking Appointments For Upcoming Blood DrivesRed Cross of Michigan hold blood drives following dire need for donors. The organization says they’re in crisis.

51-Year-Old Port Huron Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By VehicleThe St. Clair County Sheriff's Office announced that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Huron Township.

Update: Boil Water Advisory Issued In NoviThe City of Novi issued on boil water advisory for much of the community on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and in a new update officials say they expect the advisory to be lifted late Thursday or early Friday.