Red Cross Of Michigan In Dire Need Of Blood Donations, Taking Appointments For Upcoming Blood DrivesRed Cross of Michigan hold blood drives following dire need for donors. The organization says they’re in crisis.

51-Year-Old Port Huron Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By VehicleThe St. Clair County Sheriff's Office announced that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Huron Township.

Update: Boil Water Advisory Issued In NoviThe City of Novi issued on boil water advisory for much of the community on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and in a new update officials say they expect the advisory to be lifted late Thursday or early Friday.

Flint Water Criminal Cases Move Slowly In Court A Year LaterA year after unprecedented charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, the Flint water prosecution him and eight others is moving slowly, bogged down by disputes over millions of documents and even whether some cases were filed in the proper court.

Detroit School District Expects Return To Classrooms By End Of JanuaryStudents in Detroit's public schools could return to their classrooms in about two weeks.

MI AG: Watch Out For Fake Covid Test KitsOnline thieves are selling fraudulent covid-related products or taking orders for products that will never arrive.