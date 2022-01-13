(CBS DETROIT) – They’re all camped out for different reasons, but they all call a tent community beneath Hart Plaza home.

“Because I aged out of foster care,” said Cody Tull, 19, who lives at Hart Plaza.

“I’ve been down here since I was 27, I’m 40 now,” said Brandon Brown.

“I’ve heard some people assume ‘oh they’re homeless, they must’ve done something wrong.’ Not everybody does stuff wrong in life,” Tull explained.

Detroit mother Dhiquita Owens is trying to do something right by helping homeless residents.

“We have blankets, sleeping bags, tents,” Owens said.

“We came into Hart Plaza and this will be one of our primary areas.”

Owens says she draws her inspiration from her son’s memory.

“I had a son by the name of Donta and he passed of a heart condition at the age of 23 and he was a giver and a helper and I get joy and peace out of it,”

Owens works with her god children and their organization, Peyton’s Joyful Projects, to bring relief to the less fortunate.

“I appreciate her taking the time out because she don’t have to do this,” said Reno Bones, who also lives at Hart Plaza.

“Like the money she make and the time she spend around right now with us she don’t have to do this. She can take this to her family members.”

