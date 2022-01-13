WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital is getting another federal team for assistance in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The team is being sent by the Biden administration.
The first medical team arrived at the hospital Monday and will provide support through Jan. 21. That 30-member team include advanced practice physicians, ED and ICU nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and logistics and supply chain personnel.
The new team is expected to arrive next week.
According to a report from The Detroit News, the second team is from the Department of Defense and will follow and help the hospital for 30 days. It will also provide support for 24 inpatient beds and the surgical units.
