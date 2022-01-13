Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Getting Second Federal Medical TeamThe Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital is getting another federal team for assistance in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Cold Weather Draws Tent Community To Hart Plaza, Detroit Mom Steps In To HelpThey’re all camped out for different reasons, but they all call a tent community beneath Hart Plaza home.

Wayne County Judge Suspended For Six Months For MisconductA Detroit-area judge was suspended without pay for six months Thursday for using crass and sexual language while discussing a trial with two female prosecutors.

MSP Discusses 5 Point Plan To Address Findings Of Racial Disparities With Traffic Stops An independent study commissioned by the Michigan State Police (MSP) found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by troopers in 2020.

Detroit Mayor Duggan Announces $10M Commitment To Affordable HousingDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a $10 million commitment to preserve and create affordable housing in Detroit.

Lansing Man Working As Caregiver Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison For Adult AbuseA Lansing man who worked as a caregiver at an adult foster home in Clinton County is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.