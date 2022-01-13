Lansing Man Working As Caregiver Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison For Adult AbuseA Lansing man who worked as a caregiver at an adult foster home in Clinton County is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Police Release Names Of 2 Michigan Women Killed In Car Fire During Heavy SnowfallAuthorities have identified two southwest Michigan women who died last week when their car caught fire after apparently getting stuck in heavy snowfall.

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Novi, Walled Lake, Commerce TownshipThe advisory was issued Tuesday after a loss of pressure occurred due to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) repair from a previous break along 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The advisory ended at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Hamtramck Judge Shames 72-Year-Old Cancer Patient For Not Maintaining LawnA cancer patient has had a difficult time maintaining his lawn since being diagnosed, but a Hamtramck judge showed no sympathy.

Pontiac Man Charged In Death Of Longtime Boyfriend After Argument Over Video GameA Pontiac man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his longtime boyfriend following an argument over a video game last week.

Whitmer Administration Disputes Pending Report On Nursing Home DeathsGov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration disputed the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).