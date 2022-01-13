Pontiac Man Charged In Death Of Longtime Boyfriend After Argument Over Video GameA Pontiac man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his longtime boyfriend following an argument over a video game last week.

Whitmer Administration Disputes Pending Report On Nursing Home DeathsGov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration disputed the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Michigan State Police Study Finds Troopers Disproportionately Stop Black DriversThe leader of the Michigan State Police pledged changes Wednesday as the agency released an independent report finding that troopers disproportionately pulled over Black drivers in 2020 traffic stops.

Michigan Department Of Transportation Releases 299 Winners Of Snowplow Naming ContestThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced more than 300 winners of its snowplow naming contest.

FAA Says Detroit Metro Airport, 49 Other Airlines Getting Buffer Zones To Block 5G SignalsThe Federal Aviation Administration says the Detroit Metro Airport is one of 50 airports to have a temporary protection buffer zone from 5G cellular signals.

Survey: 3,000 Jobs Lost, 1,500 Patients Discharged Following Auto Insurance Reimbursement CutA new survey of medical providers of car crash survivors found the recent car insurance reimbursement cut on July 1 has led to numerous job losses and medical discharges.