CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The name “Pine Knob” is back after the DTE Energy Music Theatre relinquished its naming rights to the historic music venue.
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the venue ranks as one of the top-grossing in the country.
The revival of the Pine Knob Music Theatre comes as the venue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration.
The name was revealed Friday by operator 313 Presents, which also unveiled a new logo. The company also announced the partnership with United Wholesale Mortage and Trinity Health.
