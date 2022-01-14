  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The name “Pine Knob” is back after the DTE Energy Music Theatre relinquished its naming rights to the historic music venue.

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the venue ranks as one of the top-grossing in the country.

READ MORE: Michigan Humane Rescues Kitten From Drain Pipe In Detroit

The revival of the Pine Knob Music Theatre comes as the venue kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration.

READ MORE: Walled Lake Marijuana Dispensary Offering Free Joint To Blood, Plasma Donors

The name was revealed Friday by operator 313 Presents, which also unveiled a new logo. The company also announced the partnership with United Wholesale Mortage and Trinity Health.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Donating Blood? Red Cross Offering Chance To Win Super Bowl Tickets