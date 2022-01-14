(CBS DETROIT)- Six years ago Nicholas Kristock received a text from his twin sister, little did he know, that message would change his life’s path while improving the quality of life for kids dealing with the impossible.

“So I start asking well how many blankets do you need, how often do you need them and her answers back, we always need blankets, they change the room, we never have enough,” said Founder Executive Director Fleece & Thank You Nicholas Kristock.

Working in pediatric oncology Nicholas sister asked if he would make a blanket for one of her patients. Deciding to research a little further, he realized there was a great need in hospitals throughout the state, so the one blanket turned into…

“We have an annual mission the make 30,000 blankets fleece blankets, each one with a personal video message for the patient that receives it,” Kristock said.

That video message his says goes both ways from the sender to the child and many kids he says enjoys sending back a special message. And often times expresses just what they’re going through. “Sharing their journey of their cancer diagnoses from going from a pain in their back leg to being rushed to a hospital and starting chemo treatments and the blanket being the one piece waiting on the bed that gave them hope and a smile and a reason to feel normal and everything will be ok,” said Kristock.

“To throw a blanket around you and feel protected and comforted is a really special thing and that’s what we try and deliver to every single kid,” said Kristock Fleece & Thank You Michigan’s largest provider of comfort care to hospitalized children – is hosting Make A Blanket Week: Macomb presented by First State Bank and sponsored by the Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce Saturday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win free wings for a year from the Detroit Wing Company. This event aims to make 350 fleece-tie blankets with video messages of support to comfort children facing extended stays in hospitals across Michigan. Community members and groups from Macomb County and surrounding areas are invited to participate. To participate in Make A Blanket Week: Macomb, registration is required:https://give.fleeceandthankyou.org/event/make-a-blanket-week-macomb-2022/e359926. The event is open to the public and registration is free. Once registered, participants can pick up a blanket kit between noon and 3 p.m. Jan. 15, at First State Bank located at 41240 Hayes Rd. in Clinton Twp. Participants also will have an opportunity to fundraise for the cause. Then, all week long, participants will make blankets from the safety of their own home. During this time, they are encouraged to join the Virtual Blanket Making Party 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, where they can work on their blankets together, ask questions and have a chance to win some prizes (including the free wings for a year). After completing the blankets and uploading a personalized video through F&TY’s proprietary video platform, blanket makers can drop off blankets at First State Bank between noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Those unable to attend the event, but wish to help, can make a donation online at https://give.fleeceandthankyou.org/give/359926/#!/donation/checkout. Every $25 donated goes toward the making of one blanket. Blanket Making Kits also will be available online at https://fleeceandthankyou.org/product/blanket-kit/ for participants who cannot make it to First State Bank to pick up a blanket. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.