  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:at-home test, at-home test kits, coronavirus, COVID-19 Tests, mdhhs, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, Michigan Library Association

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials are working with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID test kits.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit. The selected testing sites each received 300 at-home test kits.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 37,114 New COVID-19 Cases, 251 Deaths

Additional tests will be shipped to those sites as needed. More libraries will be added to the distribution in the upcoming weeks.

“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”

Test kits are limited at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits include one test and up to five per household can be taken.

READ MORE: Michigan Revenues Are $5.8B Higher Than Previously Forecast

“With the proper protocols for distribution and pickup in place, we believe that this will be a great opportunity for libraries that want to participate to get involved as distribution points in their communities,” said Deborah E. Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association. “Many of our libraries are ready to provide access to these test kits for our most vulnerable citizens and have been asking for some time how to get involved.”

To obtain a kit, visit the following libraries during business hours:

County

 

 City

 

 Library

 

 Address

 
Calhoun Homer Homer Public Library

 

141 West Main St.
Clare Clare Pere Marquette District Library

 

185 East Fourth St.
Clare Farwell Surrey Township Public Library

 

105 East Michigan St.
Clare Harrison Harrison District Library

 

105 East Main St.
Newaygo Hesperia Hesperia Community Library

 

80 South Division S.
Newaygo White Cloud White Cloud Community Library

 

1038 Wilcox Ave.
Oceana Hart Hart Area Public Library

 

415 South State St.
Oceana Pentwater Pentwater Township Library

 

402 East Park St.
Saginaw Frankenmuth James E. Wickson Memorial Library

 

359 South Franklin St.
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library

 

5201 Woodward Ave.
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Campbell

 

8733 Vernor Highway
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Edison

 

18400 Joy Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Jefferson

 

12350 East Outer Drive
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Parkman

 

1766 Oakman Blvd
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Redford

 

21200 Grand River
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Wilder

 

7140 East 7 Mile Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Mobile Library

 

Various locations
Wayne Taylor Taylor Community Library

 

12303 Pardee Road

 

MORE NEWS: I-75 Construction Requires Ramp Closures In Oakland County This Weekend

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.