Southfield (CBS Detroit) – From electric vehicles, to electric urban aircraft and drones, the conversation on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” revolved around the mobility revolution as Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder/CEO of Our Next Energy Inc., Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer of the State of Michigan, Brett Adcock, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Archer Aviation, and Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President of Mobility for the Detroit Regional Chamber, appear to talk about latest developments.

Ijaz talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host as he discussed details of his headline gaining 752 mile drive of a Tesla S retrofitted using his innovative Genesis battery going the distance on one charge on Dec. 17. He traveled across Michigan and went an average of 55 miles per hour. That is more than double the distance most EVs get on one charge.

Pawl talked about dramatic and swift changes taking place in mobility – both on roads and also the skies as he talked about drones. The state and Canada will soon test drones to transport medical supplies and other things across the border.

Pawl also talked about wireless roads in Michigan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last fall.

Adcock talked about Archer Aviation’s eVTOL – an electric aircraft — which made its first hover flight on December 16. The two-seater was unveiled in June and the company hopes it will offer a solution for travel in congested downtowns. Archer just signed an OEM contract with Auburn Hills-based Stellantis, and Adcock talked about it too.

Stevens talked about the need for more EV Charging stations in Michigan and also the right talent – something that was an issue before the pandemic and grown more pronounced. He talks how MICHauto would be focusing on helping ease the jobs crunch in 2022.

