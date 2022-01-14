Michigan Reports 37,114 New COVID-19 Cases, 251 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Revenues Are $5.8B Higher Than Previously ForecastMichigan's two main funds will take in billions more than previously forecast, economists said Friday, again delivering good news to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers before a budget cycle.

I-75 Construction Requires Ramp Closures In Oakland County This WeekendCrews will start preliminary work on portions of I-75 in Madison Heights this weekend as part of the I-75 Modernization project.

MDHHS Partnering With Michigan Libraries To Offer At-Home Test KitsAccording to the Department of Health and Human Services nearly 5,500 test kits were shipped this week in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties as well as the city of Detroit.

Fleece & Thank You Holding Blanket Making Week Jan 15-22 To Provide Blankets To Hospitalized ChildrenFleece & Thank You Michigan’s largest provider of comfort care to hospitalized children – is hosting Make A Blanket Week: Macomb Saturday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Director Of Detroit Land Bank Resigns, Board Appoints InterimThe leader of the Detroit Land Bank Authority has resigned, and a new interim director has been appointed.