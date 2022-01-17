LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan has received a $2 million federal grant to address home repair needs of 160 low-income families.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan said.

The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.

“We all gain when people live in homes that are healthy and don’t make them sick with illnesses such as asthma from mold and lead-based paint illnesses,” said Sandy Pearson, president and chief executive of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

The grant is part of more than $104 million awarded from HUD to 60 nonprofit organizations, and state and local government agencies in 29 states to protect children and families from home health hazards.

In addition to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, the cities of Detroit and Muskegon received $2 million and 1.5 million respectively.

“By providing these grants, HUD makes it clear that ensuring healthy and safe homes for communities across our nation is a priority,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a press release. “HUD is working every day to keep families safe from home health hazards like lead paint because for many Americans, their home is a primary determinate of their health, and that is why HUD is committed to protecting families from these hazards and to providing healthy and sustainable housing for all Americans.”

