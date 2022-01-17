Michigan High School Students Participating In Safe Driving CampaignStudents at 38 Michigan high schools are participating in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” peer-led traffic safety campaign.

Court: Emails Between Judge, Prosecutor Didn't Spoil Allegan County TrialA man convicted of criminal sexual conduct doesn't deserve a new trial despite learning that the judge was sharing her opinion of the case through emails with the county prosecutor, the Michigan Court of Appeals said.

Police: 2 Men Shot, Killed Outside Hazel Park Rental HallTwo men have been shot and killed inside a vehicle parked outside a rental hall in Hazel Park.

University Of Michigan Board Fires President Mark Schlissel Due To 'Inappropriate Relationship' With EmployeeMark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website.

Michigan Matters: The Mobility Revolution Envelops the RegionSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain discusses mobility revolution and how electric cars, drones and planes will evolve with Mujeeb Ijaz of ONC, Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer of Michigan, Brett Adcock of Archer Aviation, and Glenn Stevens, of MICHAuto who share latest developments.

Michigan Humane Rescues Kitten From Drain Pipe In DetroitMichigan Humane last week rescued a kitten found in a pipe in Detroit. The organization said it received a call about the kitten, who has been named Mo.