(CBS DETROIT) – In honor of MLK Day concerned citizens volunteered for a day of service to help find missing Metro-Detroiters.

Tamala Wells was last seen August 2012.

Jasmine Moody has been gone since December 2014 and Latima Warren vanished last month.

Now, 17-year-old Zion Foster is added to the list.

Monday community members took to the streets of Detroit to get the word out.

“A 17-year-old child Zion Foster was known to have come to, her cell phone pinged off of being here,” said community organizer Malik Shabazz.

It’s been 13 days since Foster was last seen.

“We need your eyes,” said Ciera Milton, Foster’s mother.

“The police need your help. We need your help.”

Shabazz joined Foster’s family to knock on the door of the home Foster pinged to her mother on the 19000 block of Greenfield near Vassar.

Although no one appeared to be home, the search continues.

“Let’s bring her home,” said Foster’s father James Royster.

“She just missed the passing of her grandmother. Let’ get her here so she can be for the funeral. Let’s just let her be able to say goodbye to her grandma. Just please.”

Foster’s parents say she was picked up from her home on Melrose Ct in Eastpointe in a white sedan with black tinted windows.

“Zion is loved, I’m not giving up, we’re not giving up,” Milton said.

If you have any information on Foster’s location call Detroit or Eastpointe police.

