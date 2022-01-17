Search Effort To Find Zion Foster, Missing Detroit WomenTamala Wells was last seen August 2012. Jasmine Moody has been gone since December 2014 and Latima Warren vanished last month. Now, 17-year-old Zion Foster is added to the list.

Woman Found Dead On Sidewalk In Macomb TownshipAuthorities are looking into a woman's death after she was found on a sidewalk Sunday morning in Macomb Township.

Woman Who Slipped On Lemon At Detroit Bar Loses AppealA woman who said she was injured after slipping on a lemon wedge has failed to revive her lawsuit against Old Shillelagh, a popular tavern in Detroit.

2 Dead, 5 Injured, 1 Missing In Pontiac House FireAuthorities say 11 adults were in the home when the fire was reported around 2:44 a.m. in the 800 block of St. Clair Street, near Kennett Road and Baldwin Avenue.

More Than 400 Water Lines Replaced, Verified In Benton Harbor; Officials Looking To Accelerate WorkCity officials also are reviewing bids from 13 contractors for removal of an estimated 3,900 lead service lines, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said last week in a release.

Roseville Woman Charged After 3-Year-Old Finds Gun, Shoots HimselfThe Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Janette Ann Smith, 30, with careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm.