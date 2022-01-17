MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Authorities are looking into a woman’s death after she was found on a sidewalk Sunday morning in Macomb Township.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies at about 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 16 were dispatched to the area of Garfield Road near Buckner Drive where they found the woman identified as 51-year-old Kristyn Moser.
Moser’s family told authorities that she had left during the late hours of the night to walk to the store and had not returned.
Deputies say she did not appear to be injured and no foul play is suspected.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Her body was transported to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.
