PINCONNING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck in Bay County, police said.
"It's tragic, this kind of a loss," Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. "It's unimaginable for the family."
The crash occurred Monday in Pinconning Township. The truck was carrying a large steel bin commonly used to drop off trash or items that can be recycled.
The dead were identified as Jeffrey McKeon, 41, Jaxson McKeon and Adeline McKeon. They lived in Pinconning.
The driver of the Republic Services truck was not injured.
