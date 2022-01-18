  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:bay county, fatal crash, Pinconning Township

PINCONNING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck in Bay County, police said.

“It’s tragic, this kind of a loss,” Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. “It’s unimaginable for the family.”

READ MORE: AG Nessel Expands On Why Feds Should Probe Fake GOP Electors

The crash occurred Monday in Pinconning Township. The truck was carrying a large steel bin commonly used to drop off trash or items that can be recycled.

READ MORE: Dismembered Remains Found In Detroit, Family Fears It's Missing Mother Latima Warren

The dead were identified as Jeffrey McKeon, 41, Jaxson McKeon and Adeline McKeon. They lived in Pinconning.

The driver of the Republic Services truck was not injured.

MORE NEWS: AT&T, Verizon Pause Some New 5G After Airlines Raise Alarm

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.