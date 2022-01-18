AG Nessel Expands On Why Feds Should Probe Fake GOP ElectorsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expanded Tuesday on why she believes it's better for federal authorities to criminally investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan's presidential electors.

Dismembered Remains Found In Detroit, Family Fears It's Missing Mother Latima WarrenHer family says the remains were found in the same home she shared with the father of her three-month-old newborn.

AT&T, Verizon Pause Some New 5G After Airlines Raise AlarmAT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.

Nearly 2,400 More COVID Deaths Than Reported At Michigan Long-Term Care Facilities, Report SaysAn audit from the Michigan Office of the Auditor General says nearly 2,400 more COVID deaths should be added to the state's death toll.

Felony Charges Are 1st In Fatal Crash Involving Tesla On AutopilotCalifornia prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car, and killed two people in 2019.

Police, Firefighters Help Deliver Baby On I-94 In Allen ParkMichigan State Police helped assist the birth of a baby as a woman went into labor while traveling on I-94 near Southfield Freeway.