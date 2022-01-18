(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking assistance locating a suspect in connection to a homicide at a market in Detroit.
On Monday, Jan. 17, at around 9:16 p.m., in the 20400 block of James Couzens, at the market (Green Light Partner), the suspect attempted to purchase liquor.
As a 64-year-old male opened a door to exit the register area, the suspect produced a weapon and fired shots, fatally wounding the victim.
Then the suspect pointed his gun at a 37-year-old male, demanding that he open the cash registers.
After that, the suspect fled on foot with two cash register drawers containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency.
He fled westbound toward Winthrop Street.
Police say the suspect is a male, approximately 6’0”, wearing a black mask, blue and white flannel jacket with a hood, black pants, and black shoes.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
