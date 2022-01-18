Detroit School District Hosting COVID Vaccine ClinicDetroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and Wayne Health are teaming up and will host a vaccine clinic at Cody High School.

Family Seeking Information 6 years After Man Shot, Killed In DetroitA family is seeking answers six years after Darrin Wyatt was shot and killed in his home in 2016.

Stalker Victims Concerned Over Apple AirTags & Ability To Be TrackedThe head of Turning Point, a Macomb County organization that assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalker victims concerned over Apple AirTags and people using them to stalk victims.

Whitmer Urges Michigan Residents To Claim Free COVID-19 Tests From Federal GovernmentBeginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Americans are able to start ordering at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

AG Nessel Expands On Why Feds Should Probe Fake GOP ElectorsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expanded Tuesday on why she believes it's better for federal authorities to criminally investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan's presidential electors.

Dismembered Remains Found In Detroit, Family Fears It's Missing Mother Latima WarrenHer family says the remains were found in the same home she shared with the father of her three-month-old newborn.