(CBS Detroit) — Walgreens is partnering with the University of Michigan, expanding access to the COVID-19 booster and flu shots.
The new clinics open Wednesday through Friday.
- Wednesday, Jan. 19, Bursley Hall Blue Market Dining Room
- Thursday, Jan. 20, Michigan Union room 2210ABC
- Friday, Jan. 21, Michigan Union room 2210ABC
All three locations are on U of M’s campus. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
