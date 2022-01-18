(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Americans are able to start ordering at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

These tests are made available through the federal government’s free COVID-19 testing program.

Every household is eligible to receive four at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests, and they will be shipped directly to each person’s home.

To sign-up to receive these free tests, visit COVIDTests.gov.

As sign-up for these tests became available, Whitmer urged Michiganders to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the free tests.

“The federal program to deliver free tests to every family is simple, easy, and effective. It will remove barriers to testing, including time and cost, and make it easier for Michiganders to get tested,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Testing is a crucial tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage every Michigander to claim their free COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov.”

Health officials say testing is at an all-time high in Michigan, and these free tests from the federal government will help limit barriers to testing access and encourage residents to take the actions necessary after testing.

“Testing in addition to getting vaccinated and wearing masks are extremely effective tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. “We are grateful for the efforts the federal government is taking to make testing easy and accessible for all Michiganders. We hope all households in our state will take advantage of this resource.” Officials say to use an at-home COVID-19 test: if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

if exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 (ideally five days after exposure or after experiencing symptoms)

before or after traveling or attending a large gathering © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.