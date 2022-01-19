Former Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For BriberyFormer Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has been sentenced to two years in prison for accepting nearly $36,000 in bribe payments in connection with a towing corruption investigation.

Ford Recalls 200K Vehicles Over Brake Light ProblemsFord is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

New Rule Allows 18-Year-Olds To Drive Semi Trucks Across State LinesWith the trucking industry facing a shortage of qualified drivers, the US government is setting up an apprenticeship program for young truckers.

Suspended Ferris State University Professor Threatens To Sue If He's Not ReinstatedA Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.

University Of Michigan Reaches $490M Settlement Over Dr. Anderson Sexual Abuse CaseThe University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Detroit School District Hosting COVID Vaccine ClinicDetroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) and Wayne Health are teaming up and will host a vaccine clinic at Cody High School.