(CBS Detroit) — “Should I get a dog?”

According to a report from AT&T, that question was the most searched in Michigan and three other states — Nevada, Kentucky and Missouri — in 2021. The company recently released the most googled “Should I…” question for every state.

The question, “Should I buy a car?” was the most asked in 13 states and Washington D.C., followed by “Should I buy a house?” in eight states. The company says it looked at the search volume for 13 of the most googled questions for each state in the past year.

Here is a list of the most googled “Should I…” questions:

  • “Should I buy a car?” — 14 states
  • “Should I buy a house?” — 8 states
  • “Should I cut my hair?” — 6 states
  • “Should I dye my hair?” — 5 states
  • “Should I have a baby?” — 5 states
  • “Should I get a dog?” — 4 states
  • “Should I get a tattoo?” — 4 states
  • “Should I text him?” — 3 states
  • “Should I go to college?” — 2 states

Click here to view the question from each state.

