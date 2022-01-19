‘He Sang The National Anthem At Our Graduations,' Sheriff Washington Remembers Wayne County Corporal Who Died From COVID-19A 5th member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s department has died from COVID just a year after the Department lost Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Whitmer Releases Plan Draft For Achieving Carbon Neutrality In MichiganMichigan will build clean energy infrastructure and invest in green programs over the next 30 years with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 to confront climate change, a draft of a state plan says.

Former Oakland County Priest Pleads Guilty In Sex Abuse Cases, Sentenced Up To 15 YearsA former Oakland County priest will serve over a year in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

West Bloomfield Housekeeper Accused Of Stealing More Than $571K Worth Of Items From HomesA West Bloomfield woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items estimated to be worth more than $571,000 from multiple homes where she worked as a housekeeper.

Michiganders Can Begin Filing State Income Tax Returns Jan. 24Tax season is near and Michiganders can begin filing their individual state income tax returns on Jan. 24.

MDHHS Issues Order To Ensure Nursing Homes Offer On-Site COVID-19 Booster ShotsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order to ensure residents at nursing homes have the opportunity to get COVID-19 booster shots where they reside.