Toyota Donates Winter Boots And Socks To Detroit Families, $15,000 To Salvation ArmyToyota Motor North America donated boots and socks to more than 150 Detroit families during its 11th annual "Walk In My Boot" community outreach program.

Michigan Reports 86,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 501 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Macomb County Officials Hopeful Recent Waste Water Samples Showing Decline In COVID Means Infections Are Decreasing Following a rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the level of infection appears to be dropping sharply in Macomb County, according to testing of sanitary sewage, a process which is a leading early indicator of future reported clinical cases.

University Of Michigan Settlement Latest In School Sex Abuse PayoutsA financial payout for more than 1,000 people — mostly men — who say they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson is the latest multimillion settlement involving schools faced with sexual misconduct scandals.

Former Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For BriberyThe former councilman pleaded guilty last year, admitting to taking nearly $36,000 in bribe payments. He resigned from his role, which he held from 2009.

Ford Recalls 200K Vehicles Over Brake Light ProblemsFord is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.