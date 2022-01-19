(CBS Detroit) — Toyota Motor North America donated boots and socks to families during its 11th annual “Walk In My Boot” community outreach program.
The event held on Saturday, Jan. 15, provided the winter items to more than 150 families at the Salvation Army Conner Creek Corps & Community Center in Detroit.READ MORE: Minimum Wage, Voting Audit Ballot Drives Advance In Michigan
“What better day to bring this project to support the community then on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Curt McAllister, midwest public relations manager at Toyota Motor North America. “Dr. King once asked, ‘What are you doing for others?’ At Toyota, we believe that we can only make this world a better place by living what we value — equality, respect and inclusive treatment of all people.”
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 86,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 501 Deaths
Toyota also donated $15,000 to the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Divison. Since the start of the program, the company has donated more than 2,000 pairs of winter boots and socks to families and $140,000 to the Salvation Army.
The program is also heald in Chicago, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, expanding to Minneapolis.MORE NEWS: Macomb County Officials Hopeful Recent Waste Water Samples Showing Decline In COVID Means Infections Are Decreasing
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.