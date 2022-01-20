ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — An explosion from a gas leak injured two workers Wednesday at a U.S. Steel Corp. plant in Ecorse, officials said.
The Pittsburgh-based company confirmed that both people hurt were employees. The incident occurred in the main plant boiler at Great Lakes Works.
“At this point, there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries,” Amanda Malkowski, spokeswoman for the company, said in an email. “We are currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as they become available. We thank the local fire crews for their assistance.”
Narda Bruno, public safety director for the city of Ecorse, said the workers both had minor injuries and had been released from a hospital.
The explosion was contained to the main plant boiler, Bruno said.
Day-to-day operations are continuing at the facility in the meantime, Bruno said.
