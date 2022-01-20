2 Workers Hurt In Explosion At US Steel Plant In EcorseAn explosion from a gas leak injured two workers Wednesday at a U.S. Steel Corp. plant in Ecorse, officials said.

Here Is The Top 'Should I...' Question Googled In Michigan In 2021, AT&T ReportsA new report from AT&T looks into the most "Should I..." question searched in 2021.

Chief White Says 'There's Reason To Believe' Remains Found In Detroit Belong to Missing Mother Latima WarrenHe said the human remains found have not yet been confirmed to be Latima Warren, however there is reason to believe that the remains do belong to Ms. Warren.

Person Of Interest In Zion Foster Case Turns Himself InWednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White named Jaylin Brazier as a person of interest.

Attorney Representing Abuse Survivors Speaks Out Following UM $490 Settlement“This settlement is the largest known academic institution settlement where such a large percentage of the survivors were men and such a large percentage of the survivors were black men,” said Attorney Parker Stinar of Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Sloane, LLP.

Toyota Donates Winter Boots And Socks To Detroit Families, $15,000 To Salvation ArmyToyota Motor North America donated boots and socks to more than 150 Detroit families during its 11th annual "Walk In My Boot" community outreach program.