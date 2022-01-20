(CBS Detroit) — If you need groceries but want to avoid going in the store, Meijer says it has you covered.
The company announced it is offering free delivery on all orders that are $35 and more. You can shop online or through the store’s app.READ MORE: Winning Lotto 47 Ticket Worth $1.43 Million Sold In Warren
Free delivery starts this week and will run through Jan. 29.READ MORE: Tenants Fed Up Over No Heat & Hot Water At The Sapphire Apartments, Management Responds
Click here for more information.MORE NEWS: Oxford School Superintendent Addresses Claims Related To High School Shooting
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.