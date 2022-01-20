Winning Lotto 47 Ticket Worth $1.43 Million Sold In WarrenAccording to Michigan Lottery, the winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing are 07-12-19-30-43-47.

Tenants Fed Up Over No Heat & Hot Water At The Sapphire Apartments, Management RespondsOne tenant says she no longer feeling at home in her own apartment because the heat and hot water has been out since last week.

Oxford School Superintendent Addresses Claims Related To High School ShootingThe superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, where four students were shot dead at Oxford High School, posted an open letter countering claims made in a lawsuit accusing the district of not doing enough to prevent the attack.

Detroit Man Charged After Setting Pregnant Girlfriend On FireA Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection to setting his 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend on fire.

Man Charged With Murder, Dismemberment Of Detroit MotherProsecutors charged 44-year-old Rondell Lamar Watters with murder and mutilation of 32-year-old Latima Warren.

AG Nessel Urges FDA To Enforce Regulation Of Over-The-Counter Hearing AidsMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined multistate efforts urging the Food and Drug Administration to enforce consumer protection laws in connection to the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids.