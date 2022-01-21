Michigan Republicans Sue To Block State's New Congressional MapMichigan Republicans sued to block the state's new congressional map, saying it is constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of “communities of interest.”

Oakland County Woman Wins $3 Million Lottery Prize After Checking Spam FolderAn Oakland County woman decided to check her spam folder in her email account, and to her surprise, she found an email saying that she had won a $3 million Michigan Lottery Mega Millions prize.

Northern Michigan Restaurant Wins Challenge To Law Used During Dining BanA judge in northern Michigan has ruled in favor of a restaurant in a challenge to a law that was used to stop indoor dining during the pandemic in 2020.

Hamtramck Judge Apologizes After Shaming Cancer Patient For Weedy YardA Detroit-area judge has apologized for wishing that she could send a 72-year-old immigrant with cancer to jail for a weedy property.

Woman Identified 27 Years After Remains Found In Ottawa CountyThe body of a woman found in a western Michigan ditch has been identified 27 years later.

Great Lakes Projects Get Funding Increases Under New LawA project that will boost Great Lakes shipping in a crucial bottleneck and another intended to protect the lakes from invasive carp will get big funding increases under the Biden administration's infrastructure package, officials said Thursday.