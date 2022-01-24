Sparrow Hospital In Lansing Becomes 6th Hospital In Michigan To Secure Federal Medical TeamA federal medical team has been secured for Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, making it the sixth hospital in Michigan to receive staffing assistance.

3 Arrested After Man Assaulted Outside Holland Township RestaurantThree people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said.

Body Found In Red Cedar River Identified As Brendan Santo, MSU Police SayA body found Friday in the Red Cedar River has been confirmed as that of 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who vanished on Oct. 29 while visiting the Michigan State University campus, police said.

St. Clair Shores Councilman Wants To Save Obsolete Water TowerIt's rusty and no longer needed, but a 165-foot water tower still has fans in a Detroit suburb.

Michigan School District Makes Masks Mandatory After Community VoteMasks are mandatory in a southwestern Michigan school district after officials set the policy in an unusual way: They took a vote of the people.

Gov. Whitmer To Propose Tripling Michigan's Tax Credit For Low-Wage WorkersGov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask lawmakers to triple Michigan's tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers, putting on average an extra $350 a year into their pockets.