Doctors Warn Of Heart Attack Risk While Shoveling SnowAccording to the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

Michigan Reports 39,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Pharmacies, Health Centers Begin To Distribute Free N95 MasksThe first free N95 masks have started to arrive at US pharmacies, with more on the way in the coming days, as the Biden administration seeks to ramp up access to high-quality masks amid the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Whitmer Announces State Of The State Address Will Include Tribute To Oxford CommunityGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the 2022 State of the State address will include a tribute to the Oxford community following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Sparrow Hospital In Lansing Becomes 6th Hospital In Michigan To Secure Federal Medical TeamA federal medical team has been secured for Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, making it the sixth hospital in Michigan to receive staffing assistance.

3 Arrested After Man Assaulted Outside Holland Township RestaurantThree people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said.