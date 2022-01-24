(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 39,372 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 36 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,905,639 and 29,226 deaths as of Jan. 24.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Jan. 21. Over the past three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 13,124 per day.
READ MORE: Whitmer Announces State Of The State Address Will Include Tribute To Oxford Community
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
