By Sara Powers
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot in late November will reopen Monday for the first time since the attack.

OXFORD, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 01: A makeshift memorial sits outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, four students were killed and seven injured when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire on fellow students at the school. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Oxford High School students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during the Nov. 30 shooting. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

OXFORD, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 01: Flags fly outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman opened fire on students at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The high school is in Oakland County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

“As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another,” Superintendent Tim Throne said last week, referring to the school’s reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students “further their healing process.” A permanent memorial is planned.

