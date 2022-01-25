(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect connected to a non-fatal stabbing at a gas station.
On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at about 11:57 a.m., at a gas station located in the 16000 block of W. 7 Mile Rd, the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the 28-year-old victim.
The suspect, known as "Carl", then stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
