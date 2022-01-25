  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) — A podiatrist from Lansing pleaded guilty after he is accused of giving opioids to multiple women in exchange for cash, sexual favors and/or illicit drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dr. Maninder Deswal, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a two-count Information charging unlawfully distribution of controlled substances for his involvement in the sex-for-drugs diversion scheme.

Federal officials say from December 2018 to September 2020, he prescribed oxycodone-acetaminophen (Percocet) and hydrocodone-acetaminophen (Norco) to multiple women.

Officials say the women were not patients.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 24.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.