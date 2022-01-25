Schools In Flint Sticking With Remote Learning Indefinitely; Families Say They're Struggling To Keep It UpAfter the district's announcement last week that distance learning would continue until further notice, some families -- including some still dealing with the city's water crisis -- aren't sure how much longer they can keep it up.

Wisconsin Man, 73, Dies In Upper Peninsula Snowmobile CrashA 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, authorities say.

Police Dog Rescues Man Who Got Lost In Frigid Northern Michigan WoodsA northern Michigan police dog rescued a Pennsylvania man who got lost Sunday in a densely wooded area during frigid temperatures, police said.

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Killing 64-Year-Old Detroit Store Clerk During RobberyPolice arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in Detroit last week.

GM Announces Plans To Spend $7B On EV, Battery Plants In MichiganGeneral Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant.

Grand Haven School Official Pleads No Contest To EmbezzlementA school official accused of stealing more than $900,000 in western Michigan pleaded no contest Monday to embezzlement.